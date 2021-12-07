Peck, Leon Richard

RIDGELAND - Leon Richard Peck, age 67, of rural Ridgeland, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 16, 1954, to James and Lorretta (Biel) Peck in Columbus, Wis. On March 10, 1982, he was married to Sandy Hall in Juneau, Wis. Leon, better known as "Peanut," was a true woodsman. He loved the outdoors - from the wildlife to the changing colors in the fall and the blooming flowers in the spring. Lilacs were his favorite, and he'd frequently stop to pick a bouquet to bring home for his wife. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his children and grandchildren, teaching many life lessons. If Leon wasn't in his tree stand or on the lake, you could find him somewhere around the farm tinkering with odds and ends projects, working on machinery, animal fences, or in the winter months, reloading bullets for his family's hunting adventures.