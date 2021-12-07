Peck, Leon Richard

RIDGELAND - Leon Richard Peck, age 67, of rural Ridgeland, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 16, 1954, to James and Lorretta (Biel) Peck in Columbus, Wis. On March 10, 1982, he was married to Sandy Hall in Juneau, Wis. Leon, better known as "Peanut," was a true woodsman. He loved the outdoors - from the wildlife to the changing colors in the fall and the blooming flowers in the spring. Lilacs were his favorite, and he'd frequently stop to pick a bouquet to bring home for his wife. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his children and grandchildren, teaching many life lessons. If Leon wasn't in his tree stand or on the lake, you could find him somewhere around the farm tinkering with odds and ends projects, working on machinery, animal fences, or in the winter months, reloading bullets for his family's hunting adventures.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, James and Loretta; his brothers, Gary, Raymond and Rodney; and sisters, Roseanne and Victoria Lynn. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandy Peck of Ridgeland; his son, Wesley (Katie) Peck of Prairie Farm; his daughters, Larkin (Tony) Peck of Waupun and Candra (Matt) DuBiel of Ladysmith; his brother, Allen (Maggie) Peck of Beaver Dam; sister, Sandy Rupnow of Fall River; 11 grandchildren, Danielle, Anthony, Logan, Addison, Audreya, Morgan, Vanessa, Lilly, Jordan, Abel and Ada; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Leon will be missed by many. He made friends everywhere he went and always seemed to know someone no matter the place. Private services for family and close friends will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Dallas Assembly of God Church, with visitation from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. and a service to follow at 2 p.m. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)