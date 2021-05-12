Pedersen, Yvonne (Bogert)

MAUSTON - Yvonne Pedersen, age 96, formerly of Mauston, Wis., passed away on April 28, 2021, at Oakwood Village East, Madison, Wis., after a long and fulfilling life.

Born in Camp Douglas, Wis., on Jan. 16, 1925, to Wilbur "Hub" and Ella Guilligan, Yvonne graduated from Camp Douglas High School in 1942 as class valedictorian. Gifted with a great sense of humor, practical advice, and appreciation for the simple ways, she was a cherished aunt and friend to many. A visit to her kitchen or lawn chair would put one in an instant state of relaxation. As a strong, determined, and independent soul, she remained in her own home until the age of 93. She then moved to Terrace Heights senior apartments where she enjoyed all the comforts and support they offered.

Yvonne married Kenneth "Kenny" Bogert in 1949. When Kenny became co-owner of the Mauston Newspapers in 1962, they moved from New Lisbon to Mauston. Yvonne worked at Fort McCoy and Camp Williams, Camp Douglas, Wis., for 31 years until her retirement in 1980. She and Kenny enjoyed trips to Star Lake and to their second home on Carpenter Lake in Eagle River, Wis. They also enjoyed their winter retirement home in McAllen, Texas, until Kenny's death in 1982.