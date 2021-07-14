Peeper, Jay

FALL RIVER - Jay Peeper, 55, answered the call of his Savior on Friday, July 9, 2021, and went to his heavenly home, following a lengthy illness.

Jay was born on Aug. 8, 1965, in Columbus, Wis., the son of George and Georgene (Appert) Peeper, the descendent of Columbia County, Wis., and Emmet County, N.D., early pioneers. He loved farming, old things, history, trains, and a good laugh.

On April 9, 1988, Jay married Marlene Miescher. Unspeakable joy came to his life on March 26, 1992, when his daughter, Jacqueline Rose, was born, and on June 20, 2013, when his granddaughter, Amelia Ann, entered his life.

He was employed by Swiss Colony Brands for many years and most recently by Kraft Foods, Beaver Dam. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Doylestown.