Peeper, Jay

FALL RIVER - Jay Peeper, 55, answered the call of his Savior on Friday, July 9, 2021, and went to his heavenly home, following a lengthy illness.
Jay was born on Aug. 8, 1965, in Columbus, Wis., the son of George and Georgene (Appert) Peeper, the descendent of Columbia County, Wis., and Emmet County, N.D., early pioneers. He loved farming, old things, history, trains, and a good laugh.
On April 9, 1988, Jay married Marlene Miescher. Unspeakable joy came to his life on March 26, 1992, when his daughter, Jacqueline Rose, was born, and on June 20, 2013, when his granddaughter, Amelia Ann, entered his life.
He was employed by Swiss Colony Brands for many years and most recently by Kraft Foods, Beaver Dam. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Doylestown.
Jay is survived by his wife, Marlene; daughter, Jacqueline; and granddaughter, Amelia. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Sugden; brother, George (Carol) Peeper; mother-in-law, Sally Miescher; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Margaret and John Schmidt, Patricia and David Kopplin, Barbara Paar, and Pamela Miescher; his aunts, Pearl Anderson, Yvonne Lee, Dorothy Appert, Bonnie Appert, Tien Appert, Joann Appert, Renee Appert, and Doreen Appert; uncles, Loren Lee, Richard Lipp, and Damian Appert; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and special friends, Don and Idell Myers, the Dan Hendricks family, and many other close friends and treasured neighbors.
Jay has joined his brother, Jeffrey; his parents; father-in-law, Fred Miescher; brothers-in-law, Raymond Sugden, Robert Paar, and George Miescher; as well as numerous other family members in Heaven.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Father Steve, Dr. Sam Poser, Hillside Home Care, and the staff at UW Hospital.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 14, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Doylestown. The Rev. Garrett Kau officiated. Private family inurnment will be in the Otsego Cemetery, Otsego. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
