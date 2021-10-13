Peesel, Albert W., Jr.

WONEWOC - Albert W. Peesel Jr., age 86 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wis., passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1934, to Albert and Frieda (Backeberg) Peesel Sr., in Juneau County, Wis.

Albert was united in marriage to Shirley Seager on June 5, 1954, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. They lived in the Town of Summit for all their married lives. She preceded him in death on Oct. 21, 2003.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. He belonged to the Madison Steamfitters Union. Albert worked and excelled at many occupations and trades. He was a heavy equipment operator, working on the construction of the I 90-94 Interstate.

He worked in agriculture for many years as a dairy farmer, also, raising livestock and cash crops. In addition, Albert did custom farm (field) work. As a livestock dealer, he often traveled around the state to auctions dealing in all types of cattle, although more than once he would come home with a pony, horse, or saddle—much to Vicky's delight!

While farming, Al built and operated a custom meat processing business which included making and smoking sausage and bologna. After farming, Al and his wife, Shirley, owned and operated a string of liquidator stores.