REESEVILLE—Peggy L. White, age 73, formerly of Reeseville, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home in Beaver Dam.

There will be a celebration of Peggy’s life at the Reeseville Community Center on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

