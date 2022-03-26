REESEVILLE—Peggy L. White, age 73, formerly of Reeseville, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home in Beaver Dam.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
