Peichl, Dustin C.

LITTLE CHUTE - Dustin C. Peichl, of Little Chute, age 48, died at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Dustin was born in Beaver Dam, on Oct. 26, 1971, to James and Barbara (Gruenert) Peichl. He married his wife, Wendy Knott, on Sept. 29, 1992. Dustin loved his cats, and enjoyed fishing, grilling, and the guitar.
Dustin is survived by his wife, Wendy; son, Dylan, of Kaukauna; parents, James and Barbara; siblings, Damon Peichl and Emily (Derek) Mattson; his nieces, Kayla and Kendra Mattson; and his father-in-law, John Knott. Dustin was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Nancy Knott.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 1776 E. Main St., Little Chute, beginning at 3 p.m. until time of Funeral at 5 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
O'Connell
Funeral Home
1776 E. Main St.
Little Chute (920) 788-6237
