Pekala, John R.

John was born March 1, 1952, in Reedsburg, Wis., the eldest son of John and Beverlee Pekala. He attended Mauston Schools and enlisted in the U.S. Army in September of 1969 and served in the Vietnam Conflict from 1970-1971. He first landed in Vietnam in August of 1970 and served 13 months in Long Binh, Bien Hoa, as a Specialist 4th Class with 62 Bravo, performing duties of a First Echelon Heavy Equipment Mechanic and Operator. While serving at the Long Binh Ammunition Supply Depot he maintained and loaded trucks and heavy equipment that supplied ammunition to thousands of other soldiers. Additionally, he drove a forklift and unloaded ships at Binh Hoa Harbor. It was there that he remembered seeing Agent Orange for the first time, barrels of which would fall from pallets while being moved, breaking open on the ground and directly exposing everyone to the dangerous effects that we all now understand too well. He came home in September of 1971 and lived with those effects on his health until the time of his death.