Pelishek, Elizabeth

WISCONSIN DELLS - Elizabeth Pelishek, age 87, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., formerly of Darien, Wis., passed into eternity on the morning of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Riverwood Senior Living, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. She was born July 2, 1934, as the eighth child of Wilson and Edith (Eastwood) Woodruff, in Ridgeland, Wis. Beth graduated from Elroy High School.
On Dec. 15, 1956, she married Gerald Pelishek, and together they were involved in many businesses. They both enjoyed their hobby farm where they raised and trained Curly horses.
Beth is survived by her husband, Gerry; sister, Virginia (John) Wastlick of rural Cazenovia; and brothers, David (Jeanette) Woodruff of LaCrosse and Jon (Rose) Woodruff of Sturtevant, all in Wisconsin. Additionally, she is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Conny Crothers, whom she always referred to as her daughter, and who was proud to be called so. She was preceded in death by her parents; three infant siblings; her brothers, Lyle, Kenneth, and Ronald; and her sisters, Anita Neuman and Edythe Ann Ayers.
Family was very important to Beth. Whenever the family gathered, there was an abundance of wit and laughter. A kind soul with a big personality, a huge faith in God, and the ever-quick wit, she will be missed by all who knew her.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be a family graveside service. Memorials may be given to the Big Spring Congregational Church at 373 Golden Court, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.
"And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgement, so Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for Him shall He appear the second time without sin unto salvation." Hebrews 9: 27-28.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
