Pellett, Ronald

WISCONSIN DELLS - Ronald (aka "Rockin' Ron") Pellett, age 70, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence.

The family will be having a BBQ in celebration of his life on May 16 at 1 p.m. Please email the family at kpellett22@gmail.com for more information.

Ron was born Nov. 4, 1950, in Germany, the son of Leon and Ann (Bimel) Pellett. He was well known for his chill attitude, loud music and he was always known for telling a good joke or two.

Ron is survived by a son, Chad (Linda) Pellett; daughters, Amanda (Casey) Schmitz and Kelly (Jeff) Bull; a brother, Clyde (Ethel) Pellett; and grandchildren, Kaine Pellett and Veronica Pellett. He was preceded in death by his parents.

"Reality is only for those who lack imagination." - Rockin' Ron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

