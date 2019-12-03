BARABOO - Penny Jean Coy, age 58, of Baraboo, Passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, with her family by her side at the SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo, Wis. Penny was born on March 12, 1961, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of Marion and Dorothy (Fry) Coy.
Penny grew up in little old town of North Freedom, Wis., where she grew up with her parents; sister; two nieces; and three children. Penny adored her three children and her five grandchildren with every ounce of her, family was the most important thing to her. She had a smile that lit up the room. Penny loved to dance, Elvis Presley was her favorite singer of all time, she loved Harley Davidson and motorcycle rides, camping, being silly and living life to the fullest. Penny was loved by so many. Penny loved her family and friends dearly. Penny was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in March 2019, with tumors that spread to her brain, Penny fought hard with the lung and brain cancer.
Penny is survived by her parents, Marion and Dorothy Coy; three children, Michael (Wendy) Stevens, Shawn (Courtney) Stevens, Danielle (Leroy) Stevens; Brian Doherty (boyfriend of 20 years); sister, Cathy (Eric) Hansen; two nieces, Samantha (Kyle) Pittman, Maranda (Matt) Herndon; six grandchildren, Kaiya Stevens, Maguire Stevens, Savannah White, Remington Stevens, Mackenzie Stevens, Charlotte Stevens.
Her family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later time. Penny Jean Coy will be missed but never forgotten by everyone that loved her. You fought the fight and now you are our Angel! Fly High.
