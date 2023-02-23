Sept. 1, 1949—Feb. 5, 2023

BARABOO—Penny Lee Worden, age 73 of Baraboo, WI, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, peacefully at her home. Penny was born September 1, 1949, in Baraboo WI, to Percy and Norma Good.

She is survived by her sisters: Pam (Chuck) McConnell of Madison, Steve Good, of North freedom; daughters: Theresa ( Aaron) Scott of Wisconsin Dells, Alisia Frame of Baraboo; grandchildren: Cody Reeder of Madison, Taylor (Chet) Hummell of Baraboo, Skyler (Ava) Mullen of Evansville, Ryan, Mullen of Stevens Point, Jayden Miller of Baraboo, Tenley Scott of Wisconsin Dells, Trevon Good of Baraboo; great-grandchildren: Malachi, Jett, Carter, Jasmine, Parker, Chet, and Zoe; and long time friend and companion, Willie Buell

She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Norma Good; her oldest daughter, Tammy Mullen; and her oldest granddaughter, Danielle Weger.

Penny grew up in Baraboo, WI, and raised her three daughters there. Penny’s hobbies were cooking, taking care of her plants, and of course her four-legged furry friends, her cats.

She will be greatly missed by her family, and those who knew her.

The family will hold a private ceremony.