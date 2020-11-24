Penoske, Frederick J. "Fred"

There will be a visitation at the FOX LAKE FIRE STATION, 246 E. State St., on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Parking will be in the lower lot next to the fire station. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake on Tuesday with military honors following the mass, and private family inurnment will be at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend at a later date.

Frederick Jerome Penoske was born on May 30, 1949, in Hartford, Wis., to George and Vivian (Graff) Penoske. Fred graduated from Reeseville and joined the U.S. Marines. He was a sergeant on the front line before becoming a cook during the Vietnam War; he served 1968 to 1972. After he served his country he worked as a guard at Fox Lake and Waupun prisons until his retirement in 2001. On July 19, 1975, he was united in marriage with Sheila Allen, and they raised their three children in the Fox Lake area. Sheila preceded him in death in 2005, and he was lucky enough to find love again. He married Brenda Ueeck on June 1, 2013, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake. He was also a member of Forgotten Warriors and Abate, American Legion Post 521, Annunciation Catholic Church, and was the President of the Fox Lake Pool League. Fred had many trades, which included beautiful craftsmanship with woodworking, and gun smithing. He enjoyed singing karaoke, hunting, fishing and camping with friends. Fred loved animals and raised labs off and on throughout his life, along with raising pigs on his own farm. His favorite pastime was visits with family, watching children run around, and enjoying the wildlife.