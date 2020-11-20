Penoske, Frederick J. "Fred"

FOX LAKE - Frederick J. "Fred" Penoske, age 71, of Fox Lake, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Agrace Inpatient HospiceCare in Fitchburg after a 189-day courageous battle with cancer.

