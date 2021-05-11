Pentell, Allen

His passions included travel and golf, with Nanya always right by his side. They would visit many National Parks while on the road to play the best golf courses around the country. A highlight of his was playing The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland. Al enjoyed spending time at his second home in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and he found friends everywhere he went. He loved his community and giving back in any way he could. His generous heart found ways to brighten days, whether it be with flowers, visits, or sharing his favorite treats. He loved moments that included good friends sharing a joke and a cocktail and was an amazing storyteller. If you couldn't find him at Trappers or his favorite seat at the Del-Bar, he was most likely having adventures with his wife.