Pentell, Allen

LAKE DELTON - Allen Pentell, age 74, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life memorial service was held Tuesday, May 11 at 1 p.m. at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, with the Rev. Steven Keller officiating, immediately followed by a reception and a light luncheon.
Allen, known to many as Uncle Al, was born April 4, 1947, in Evergreen Park, Ill., the son of Solon and Blanche (Schwedland) Pentell. At the age of 14, the family moved to Lyndon Station, and Al eventually graduated from Mauston High School. He attended UW-Madison and received a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. He served in the U.S. Army, during which time he met the love of his life in South Korea. In January of 1972, he married Nanya Ahn in Baraboo, Wis.
A long-time restaurateur, he always included family in business. From taking over the Dells Oasis from his parents, establishing the Brothers-In-Law along with Bomber, to Nanya's Café and Adriani's in their early careers, Al and Nanya then went on to build their first Denny's restaurant in 1991. They successfully grew to six stores across Wisconsin and Iowa, gaining numerous awards, including being named Franchise "Operator of the Year" by the Denny's corporation. He also owned and operated the Best Western Ambassador Inn. Upon selling their businesses, he continued to serve on the Village of Lake Delton Planning Commission and the board of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
His passions included travel and golf, with Nanya always right by his side. They would visit many National Parks while on the road to play the best golf courses around the country. A highlight of his was playing The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland. Al enjoyed spending time at his second home in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and he found friends everywhere he went. He loved his community and giving back in any way he could. His generous heart found ways to brighten days, whether it be with flowers, visits, or sharing his favorite treats. He loved moments that included good friends sharing a joke and a cocktail and was an amazing storyteller. If you couldn't find him at Trappers or his favorite seat at the Del-Bar, he was most likely having adventures with his wife.
Al is survived by his wife, Nanya; son, Adrian (Danielle) and family, Amare, Timothy, Sundara and Harmoney; daughter, Andrea (John) Wilkes and family, Michael, Franky and John Allen; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Al is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George, Ralph "Bud," and William "Bill"; and his beloved sister, Denise. His proudest accomplishments were his precious family, and his special father-like relationship with Dave, Ben, Tommy and Aimee. He cherished "putting his wife's name up in lights on Broadway."
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to the United Presbyterian Church, Agrace Hospice or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
