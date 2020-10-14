 Skip to main content
Penzkover, Ruth
MAUSTON - Ruth Penzkover, age 75, of Mauston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home.

Ruth was born in Pallanten, Germany, on May 30, 1945, the daughter of Johonn and Albinie (Brendel) Mandel.

Ruth married Arnold Penzkover in Nurnberg, Germany, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army. Ruth and Arnold were married for 58 years.

Ruth worked at Mile Bluff Medical Center for 20 years. Ruth also loved to work in her flower garden, where she spent a lot of time.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Arnold; daughter, Sheila (Regan) Howe of Madison; sons, John Penzkover and Mike (Amber) Penzkover, both of Mauston; her granddaughters, Courtney and Rachel Howe; and grandson, Colby Penzkover.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.

