Pepin, Lawrence J.

PORTAGE – Lawrence J. Pepin, 91, of Portage, Wis., passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at Oak Park Senior Living next to his wife of 66 years. He was born on June 9, 1929, in Escanaba, and was the son of Lawrence and Evelyn (DuBord) Pepin. Lawrence was raised in Escanaba and was a 1947 graduate of Escanaba High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a cryptographer, stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. Upon being honorably discharged, Lawrence went to work for Morley Murphy in Escanaba before moving to Wisconsin in 1960. Lawrence then worked for Kearney and Trecker until he retired in 1990. During his retirement he worked as a ski patroller at Cascade Mountain where he taught his grandkids to ski. Lawrence Pepin married the former Ethel Rouse on Feb. 19, 1955, at Saint Patrick's Church in Escanaba. Together the couple raised two children, Terrance and Mark.