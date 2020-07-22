Perry, Eugene A. "Gene"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GALESBURG, Ill. - Mr. Eugene "Gene" A. Perry, 82, of Galesburg, Ill., was reunited with the love of his life, Shirley Perry, at 8:24 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020.

Gene was born March 14, 1938, in Reedsburg, Wis., to Arthur and Hazel (LeSure) Perry. He married Shirley Roach, Oct. 18, 1973, in Galesburg. She preceded him in death July 22, 2005.

Surviving is a son, Donald (Lisa) Perry of Galesburg; a step-son, Bryan (and Denise) Roach of Galesburg; a step-daughter, Cindy Roach; granddaughter, Anna Perry of Galesburg and three step grandchildren.

Gene graduated from Baraboo High School in 1956, Northland College with his Bachelor Degree in 1960 and Indiana University with his Ph.D. in 1967. He was a Biology Professor at Knox College for 35 years and was awarded the Phillip Green Wright Lombard Prize for Distinguished Teaching. He retired in 2002. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and O.A.K.S. both in Galesburg.

Gene had a very easy going personality and loved listening to a wide selection of music.

Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at HINCHLIFF-PEARSON-WEST FUNERAL DIRECTORS AND CREMATION SERVICES GALESBURG CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the chapel, with pastor Daniel Siems officiating. Due to social distancing limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited and face masks will be required. Burial will be in Henderson Cemetery, Henderson Ill. Memorials can be made to Christian Children's Fund, American Heart Association or Knox College. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.