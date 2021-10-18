Pertzborn, Catherine Louise

BARABOO—Catherine Louise Pertzborn, age 89, of Baraboo passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was born April 28, 1932 to James and Bernadette (Ingle) Freeland in Rapid City, S.D.
While working as a telephone operator at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City S.D., she met the love of her life, Ted Pertzborn. They were wed on Oct. 21, 1952. They moved back to Wisconsin where they started their family and built a successful insurance business together, Pertzborn & Associates in Waunakee. Cathy loved Wisconsin sports, playing cards, visiting with friends and especially spending time with her family.
Cathy had the innate ability to make everyone feel especially important, from each of her family members to people she would just meet. She was always willing to lend an ear and would offer gentle guidance when asked. She was committed to her family, making sure that each of them knew they held a special place in her heart. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness.
She will be greatly missed by her family, children, Ted (Abby) Pertzborn III, Sharon (Jim) Sopha, Mary Jean “Mitz” (John) Schueman; grandchildren, Ted Pertzborn IV, Robert Pertzborn, Kevin (Kate) Sopha II, Megan (Matthew) Crary, Katelyn (Charles) Schara, Blake Hesselberg; several special great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Vanover; sister-in-law, Viola Buechner; brother-in-law, Marv Quinn; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; two infant daughters, Debby and Susan; sisters, Charlotte, Phyllis, Mary; and brother, Jack.
A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church Wednesday. A private inurnment will take place at St. Martins Catholic Cemetery in Martinsville, Wis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kids Ranch, PO Box 219; Baraboo, WI 53913.
Cathy’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Agrace Hospice Care for their kindness and support. A special warm thanks to her thoughtful and caring nurse Jayme. Online condolence can be made at www.grassefs.com Grasse Funeral Service of Pardeeville is serving the family.
Sweetest Mom and Grandma, we will miss you, your unconditional love and beautiful smile- We will love you forever. The best part of you will live on in us and we will be singing your Irish lullaby.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)