Pertzborn, Catherine Louise

BARABOO—Catherine Louise Pertzborn, age 89, of Baraboo passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was born April 28, 1932 to James and Bernadette (Ingle) Freeland in Rapid City, S.D.

While working as a telephone operator at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City S.D., she met the love of her life, Ted Pertzborn. They were wed on Oct. 21, 1952. They moved back to Wisconsin where they started their family and built a successful insurance business together, Pertzborn & Associates in Waunakee. Cathy loved Wisconsin sports, playing cards, visiting with friends and especially spending time with her family.

Cathy had the innate ability to make everyone feel especially important, from each of her family members to people she would just meet. She was always willing to lend an ear and would offer gentle guidance when asked. She was committed to her family, making sure that each of them knew they held a special place in her heart. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness.