Peter was born in Ipswich, County Borough, England the son of Herbert and Mary Edna (Balls) Antcliffe. He was a 1972 graduate of Coplestone High School and continued his education in mechanical engineering at Civic College and University in Ipswich. Peter was employed many years with Ransomes, a garden machinery manufacturer, in England. In 1989, the company transferred Peter and his family to the U.S. Later in life, Peter was united in marriage to Joy Nelson on Sept. 10, 2021. Peter was proud of becoming a U.S. citizen and in keeping his yard immaculate. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, enjoying the outdoors from his west shore home and boating on the lake. Peter will always be remembered for his quick wit, British humor, kindness, love of nature, and always a true gentleman.