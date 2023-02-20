FOX LAKE—Peter J. Antcliffe, age 66, died unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 2, 2023
Peter was born in Ipswich, County Borough, England the son of Herbert and Mary Edna (Balls) Antcliffe. He was a 1972 graduate of Coplestone High School and continued his education in mechanical engineering at Civic College and University in Ipswich. Peter was employed many years with Ransomes, a garden machinery manufacturer, in England. In 1989, the company transferred Peter and his family to the U.S. Later in life, Peter was united in marriage to Joy Nelson on Sept. 10, 2021. Peter was proud of becoming a U.S. citizen and in keeping his yard immaculate. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, enjoying the outdoors from his west shore home and boating on the lake. Peter will always be remembered for his quick wit, British humor, kindness, love of nature, and always a true gentleman.
Peter will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Joy of Fox Lake; his children: Shane Antcliffe of Texas and Jason (Heather) Antcliffe of Colorado; his grandchildren: James and Sophie; two step-children; five step-granddaughters; his sister: Jane (Michael) Good, England; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends both here and in the UK.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Juliette.
Per the family’s wishes, no services will be held.
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)