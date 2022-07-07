Feb. 26, 1976—June 29, 2022

NECEDAH—Peter J. O’Loughlin, 46, of Necedah, WI, passed away suddenly June 29, 2022, at his home after a prolonged battle with his health.

Pete was born in Winfield, IL, on February 26, 1976, to Paul and Margaret (Grover) Herbert. As a teenager, Pete moved with his family to Necedah, WI, and it was there that he met and married Jen, the love of his life. They were blessed with two amazing children, Michael and Megan of whom he was so proud.

Pete was a firm believer in letting people know how he felt because he understood that tomorrow was never promised. He loved unconditionally, was quick to show it, forgave easily, and would never leave a room without saying “I love you.”

He was an enthusiastic coin collector, an avid star gazer and a not-so-secret alien hunter. He had a lifelong love of all martial arts especially Kung Fu. In his free time, he enjoyed music, crossword puzzles, and ATV rides. Pete kept game night fun by always keeping an extra ace up his sleeve. Above all, his favorite activity in the world was playing with his nieces and nephews.

Pete was steadfast in his faith and stayed grounded through prayer and meditation. His trust in the Lord helped him through his hardest days. Although Pete faced many battles in this life, he was always the first to help anyone who needed it often putting others needs before his own. To honor his memory, be sure to tell your loved ones how much you love them, hug them harder, and cherish all the moments you are given.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret; his brother, Adam; his sister, Peggy; mother-in-law, Jan; aunt, Pat; and cousins: Joey, Mary Agnes, and Patti Ann.

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer; children: Michael (Tawny Knutson) Corey, Megan O’Loughlin; and favorite day time companions: Charles the Dog and Pixie Lou; his siblings: Paul (Maggie) O’Loughlin, Todd Kolk, Renee (Ivan) Moore, Danny (Anna) O’Loughlin, Mikey O’Loughlin, Johnny (Cassie) O’Loughlin, Joey (Kevin) King, Mary (Greg Gavin) O’Loughlin, and Jessica (Matthew) Lamacki; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday at the church from 9:30 until the time of the service.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at