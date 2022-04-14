Nov. 20, 1930—April 11, 2022

MAUSTON—Peter Joseph Ruland, 91, of Mauston passed on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born in Mauston, WI on November 20, 1930, to Peter and Wilhelmina (Kastner) Ruland. He married Carol J. Schmocker on May 27, 1954, in Mauston WI.

Pete and Carol raised their family on a farm in Wonewoc before moving to Mauston. Peter was a Navy Veteran, a caring husband, and a strong Christian. Peter enjoyed seeing his sons, grandsons, and granddaughters play sports and encouraging the referees on proper officiating. After leaving the family farm, Peter started a farm equipment repair business and later retired to assist Carol in caring for his father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Peter is survived by his six sons: Pete (June) Ruland and Ron (Sue) Ruland of Mauston WI, Steve “Tiny” Ruland, David (Cindy) Ruland, and Gary (Lisa) Ruland of Reedsburg, WI and Scott (Suzanne) Ruland of Waterford, WI; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol and a son Kevin, a brother Francis and seven sisters: Tess, Ann, Helen, Betty, Rose, Marge, Judy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bible Baptist Church in Mauston on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with the service starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc.

