OBITUARIES

Peter Leahy, 86, Portage

PORTAGE - Peter W. Leahy, age 86, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Tivoli in Portage.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan 4, 2020, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, with military honors by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church .

A full obituary will follow on Monday, Dec. 30.

