BEAVER DAM - Peter Lynn Schmucki, age 50, of Beaver Dam, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Visitations and a funeral service for Peter will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation is Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., and the funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm. Private burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Peter was born on Jan. 24, 1969, in Beaver Dam, to Jakob and Kathleen Schmucki. He graduated from St. Peter Grade School and attended Beaver Dam Senior High School. Pete worked for his brother at Foxx Fence, and more recently worked as a construction manager at Century Fence in Waukesha. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers with his longtime girlfriend, Missy. Pete was known to gamble in his spare time, and he also liked to throw bags, play volleyball, and most of all, spend time with his grandkids. He was always willing to help others when the need arose, and he had the unique ability to be able to relate to and talk to anyone.
Pete is survived by the love of his life, Missy Maher; his children, Felicia (Shane) Henke of Beaver Dam, Petey Schmucki, Jr. of Madison, and Dustin Bruns of Beaver Dam; nine grandchildren; his parents, Jakob and Kathleen (Noll) Schmucki of Beaver Dam; his brothers and sisters, Lou Ann Schmucki of Beaver Dam, Nancy Uthke-Schmucki (Stephen) of Eyota, Minn., Robert Schmucki (Andrea) of Snow Hill, Md., Michael Schmucki of San Francisco, Calif., and Jakob Schmucki (Rebecca) of Beaver Dam; other relatives and many friends. Pete was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Schmucki; and his granddaughter, Sarina Rose Bruns.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.
