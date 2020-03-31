Peter Russell Tollaksen, 78; Wisconsin Dells

Peter was born Feb. 11, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Russell and Virginia (Norling) Tollaksen. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1960 and furthered his education at UW Stevens Point earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics. During the Vietnam War, the U.S. Army drafted Pete, and he was stationed at Ft. Knox. Due to an eye injury suffered at age 12, he was honorably medically discharged. In Nov. 1966, he married Ann Marie Gonring in West Bend, Wis. and began his career, working with his father at the Wisconsin Deer Park, which he eventually owned and operated throughout his adult life.

Peter was a “people person plain and simple” and was always one to give back to his community. He lived this principle throughout his life and set a standard of civic leadership. He was a board member for Wisconsin Dells High School for nine years and served as president; Wisconsin Dells city council member for 13 years; on the board of directors with the Visitor and Convention Bureau for many years and instrumental with the Commodores business promotion; Sauk County board of directors for ten years; longtime Rotarian helping coordinate the live beef raffle during WoZhaWa; township of Delton member to his last day; and member of the Greater Sauk County Community Foundation. His personal conservation involvements included Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Walleyes Forever and Whitetails of North America. He was also an avid gun collector, attending gun shows with his pals and his boys and was an N.R.A. member.