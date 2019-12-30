Peter W. Leahy, 86, Portage

PORTAGE—Peter W. Leahy, age 86, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Tivoli in Portage.

Peter was born on May 3, 1933, the son of Winston and Zona (Betts) Leahy. He married the love of his life, Norma Lohr on June 28, 1954. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2016. Peter owned and operated Leahy Motors in Portage. After serving his country in the Korean War, he joined his father, Winston “Pete” Leahy in the management and operation of the family owned automobile dealership. Peter was a lifelong automobile businessman and was recognized for his leadership skills in the industry, by being elected by his peers in 1978 as Chairman of the Board to the State of Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association, WATDA. He served on the board for many years helping to craft and direct state legislation that benefited consumers and automobile dealers alike.

As committed to his career as he was, he also found time to raise a family, they had four children together. He is survived by Peter (Susan) Leahy of Portage, Nina Lindman of Portage, Michael Leahy of Madison, and Stephan (Cheryl) Leahy of Longmont, Colo.; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessica) Leahy, Sarah (Drew) Hundelt, Patrick Lindman and Natalie Lindman; a great-grandson, Adler Hundelt; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Norma.