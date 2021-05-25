Peters, John

LAKE DELTON - John Peters, age 67, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wis.
An "After Life Celebration" will be held on Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the LAKE DELTON VILLAGE FIRE DEPARTMENT.
John was born Sept. 25, 1953, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Robert and Marcella (Finnegan) Peters. He grew up in Worth, Ill., where he graduated from high school. In the early 1980s he moved to the Dells area, where he started out doing body work on cars and later delivered propane for AmeriGas. John was also a proud member of the Lake Delton Fire and Rescue Department for many years and worked his way up to the rank of captain, where he served from 1985 to 1995. His hobbies he enjoyed included riding his Harley-Davidson, hunting and shooting.
John is survived by his son, John (Rebecca) Peters; sisters, Peggy Anderson and Rita Peters; and his grandchild, Josh. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maryanne Staniewski; and brother, Robert Peters.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
