Peters, Norma Jean

REEDSBURG—Norma Jean Peters, age 69, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at University Hospital in Aurora, Colo. She was born on Oct. 13, 1952 in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to Eugene and Delilah (Laidig) Hafemann. She grew up as an only child in a small rural community on Lake Koshkonog, and moved to Fort Atkinson when she was in the 6th grade. That was a big switch from a rural classroom with two 4th graders to a whole classroom of students. She graduated from Fort Atkinson Senior High School in 1970. She was a member of several organizations, but was most proud of her membership in the National Honor Society. She attended Carroll College (now Carroll University) graduating in 1974 with honors and majoring in Biology with minors in the Broad Field of Science and Secondary Education.

For two years she taught high school biology in Platteville, Wis. Then, in 1976, she attended Winona State University and two years later graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She started her career as a Registered Nurse at Meriter Hospital in Orthopedics, followed by a stint in the Birthing Unit at St. Clare Hospital. In 1980, she found her nursing niche in the Emergency Department at St. Clare Hospital. Over the next 19 years, she watched that department expand in many ways. She served numerous patients and trained many new staff.