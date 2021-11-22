Peters, Norma Jean

REEDSBURG—Norma Jean Peters, age 69, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at University Hospital in Aurora, Colo. She was born on Oct. 13, 1952 in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to Eugene and Delilah (Laidig) Hafemann. She grew up as an only child in a small rural community on Lake Koshkonog, and moved to Fort Atkinson when she was in the 6th grade. That was a big switch from a rural classroom with two 4th graders to a whole classroom of students. She graduated from Fort Atkinson Senior High School in 1970. She was a member of several organizations, but was most proud of her membership in the National Honor Society. She attended Carroll College (now Carroll University) graduating in 1974 with honors and majoring in Biology with minors in the Broad Field of Science and Secondary Education.
For two years she taught high school biology in Platteville, Wis. Then, in 1976, she attended Winona State University and two years later graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She started her career as a Registered Nurse at Meriter Hospital in Orthopedics, followed by a stint in the Birthing Unit at St. Clare Hospital. In 1980, she found her nursing niche in the Emergency Department at St. Clare Hospital. Over the next 19 years, she watched that department expand in many ways. She served numerous patients and trained many new staff.
In 1981 she married Thomas W. Peters of Lake Delton. That marriage was blessed with two children. Tom and Norma divorced after 20+ years, but remained close for their children and grandchildren. When her children started school, Norma pursued a Master’s Degree in Nursing from UW-Madison. She then joined the teaching staff of MATC. Norma started teaching classes of around 22 to 24 students, initially part time, then later full time. She did this for the next 18 years. She retired from teaching nursing in Dec. of 2013.
Norma was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg (because all who believe in Christ are welcome to communion). She participated in ushering, lecturing, and counting money. Bigger obligations have been to co-chair funeral lunches, serve on the Community Meal Core Group, charge person for the dining room, and decorations for the monthly community meal. Her community memberships included Friends of the Reedsburg Library, Sauk County Educators Association, and Sauk County History Association. She was also a member of the Baraboo Area Senior Citizen Organization, a group with which she traveled, worked on fund raisers, played euchre, and occasionally volunteered at the office.
For some reason, Norma had always yearned to learn how to sail. After hearing from a co-worker about an organization that taught women to sail, she jumped at the chance. Norma had just turned 50. She has sailed with this organization around the San Juan Islands (off Washington State), Chesapeake Bay, Tampa Bay, Amalfi Coast in Italy, and the British Virgin Islands. Eventually she decided to buy her own sailboat, a 1972 O’Day. She loved sailing in area lakes, but needed help with the hauling. She could never quite manage to captain it herself, so eventually she donated it to the Boy Scouts.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Michael, who passed in infancy.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Peters and his wife, Christy Peters of Timnath, Colo.; her daughter, Alison Griep and her husband, Robert “Bobby” Griep of Reedsburg; her grandchildren, Abigail Peters, Noah Peters, Maddison Griep, and Dawson Griep.
A funeral service for Norma will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg with Pastor Beth Voigt officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 p.m.—7 p.m. at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be on Tuesday at the Union Cemetery in Jefferson, Wis. Memorials of remembrance may be made to the Baraboo Area Senior Citizen Organization, 124 2nd Street, Room 24, Baraboo, Wis. 53913.
