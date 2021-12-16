Peters, Robin Lee

Robin was born on Sept. 24, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Gordon and Betty (Williams) Strube. Robin graduated from Bay View High School in 1969. After high school she attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, majoring in education. She attended and graduated with a master's degree from Cardinal Stritch College. After that she began her career teaching in the Milwaukee area and then Dodge County. Most of her career was spent teaching in the Beaver Dam School District. She was united in marriage with Kenneth J. Peters in 1972 in Milwaukee.