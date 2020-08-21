Peters, Thomas John

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WESTFIELD - Thomas John Peters, age 52 of Westfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. He was born on Jan. 11, 1968 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Michael and Kathryn (Schultz) Peters. Tom loved the outdoors and working on anything with a motor.

Survivors include his four sons, Tyler, Ross, Brandon and Mason Peters, all of Westfield; his parents, Mike and Kay Peters, Beaver Dam; two brothers, David (Rachel), Poynette and Dan (Robin) Peters, Fond du Lac; the mother of his children, Jean Peters; many other relatives and friends.

No formal service will be held. A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com