Peterson, Daniel John

Dan was quite the handyman and jack of all trades. Whatever it was that needed repair he could fix it. He enjoyed working in his pride and joy, a 1967 Pontiac Firebird, fishing, hunting, and working on his Hobby Farm, his lifelong dream to live on a farm. Dan enjoyed listening to classic rock, particularly Pink Floyd. He was a family man that enjoyed spending time with his children camping and fishing and many adventures while they were growing up, he was a special grandfather who enjoyed watching the grandkids play on the farm. He had many special collections of pinball machines, gum ball machines, not to mention every tool you can have; he had one for every job. Dan has always been known for his quirky sense of humor and his wonderful personality will never be forgotten. When the pandemic hit this spring, he wrote a note on the counter for his wife, I am a Hero! Dan you will always be a hero to everyone you have touched in your lifetime.