Peterson, Dorothy

Dorothy was born on July 26, 1938, in Fond du Lac, daughter of Alexander and Anna (Rameg) Bender. She was united in marriage to Frank Peterson in June 8, 1956, in Fond du Lac, WI. Dorothy was a commercial seamstress for Ripon Knitting, Eagle Knitting and Florence Eisman, exclusive children’s wear. Following her retirement at the age of 62, she was employed part-time as a daycare teacher for 12 years at Wee Care in Waupun. Dorothy was the author of “Small Talk” stories of those daycare experiences. She enjoyed collection antiques, antique shopping and rummage sales. She loved being outside working in the garden and flower beds. Dorothy was a caregiver, always there for others and loved entertaining family and friends. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun.