Peterson, Dorothy

WAUPUN—Dorothy Ann Peterson (nee) Bender, age 82 of Waupun, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Dorothy was born on July 26, 1938, in Fond du Lac, daughter of Alexander and Anna (Rameg) Bender. She was united in marriage to Frank Peterson in June 8, 1956, in Fond du Lac, WI. Dorothy was a commercial seamstress for Ripon Knitting, Eagle Knitting and Florence Eisman, exclusive children’s wear. Following her retirement at the age of 62, she was employed part-time as a daycare teacher for 12 years at Wee Care in Waupun. Dorothy was the author of “Small Talk” stories of those daycare experiences. She enjoyed collection antiques, antique shopping and rummage sales. She loved being outside working in the garden and flower beds. Dorothy was a caregiver, always there for others and loved entertaining family and friends. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Kenneth Peterson of Waupun; two grandchildren, Dylan Peterson of Waupun and Stephanie Peterson of Fond du Lac; one brother, Samuel (Sharon) Bender of Taycheedah; sister-in-law, Marlene Teletzke of Waupun and brother-in-law, Jim Schneiter of Horicon.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 2012; son, Martin Wayne Peterson in 1983; four sisters, Marie Stahla, Ella Gosse, Ruth Moore and Betty Jane; six brothers, Frederick (Lorraine) Bender, Robert Bender, Herman Bender, Alexander Bender, Gottlieb “Bud” and Benjamin Bender; sister-in-laws, Marjorie Schneider, Shirley Ekes and Diane LaHaye and special step brother, Clifford Teletzke.
Visitation for Dorothy will be held at 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 West Main Street, Waupun.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, at church with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of plants, in Dorothy’s name, memorials may be directed to Waupun Area Animal Shelter, 901 North Madison Street, Waupun, WI 53963.
Kohls Community Funeral Home
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)