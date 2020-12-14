Peterson, Frederick W.

Fred was born October 31, 1934 in Waupun, WI, the son of Walter and Mae (Safford) Peterson. He graduated from Waupun High School and served our country in the United States Army. On January 31, 1959, he married Joyce Brockway. Fred worked for many years as a guard for the Department of Corrections and as a Herdsman for the State of Wisconsin. In his later years, Fred was a school bus driver for Edmunds and a coach bus driver for Kobussen and Phantom Regimen Drum and Bugle Corp.

Survivors include his children, Robert (Jean) Peterson of Green Lake, WI, Katharine (Chuck) Schlieve of Waupun, WI, Patricia (Ted) Swanson of Hartland, WI and David (Tracy) Peterson of Waupun, WI; grandchildren, Joshua Dean, Samantha Schlieve, Meagan Swanson, Will Swanson, Shelby Peterson and Colby Peterson; great-granddaughter, June Schultz; brother, Tom Peterson; and sisters-in-law, Yvonne Walsh, Sylvia Schultz, Barbara Koats and Alice (Duane) King. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Peterson on August 7, 2018; parents, Walter and Mae Peterson; mother and father-in-law, Margaret and Ralph Brockway; brothers-in-law, Ralph Brockway, Clayton Schultz, Dick Walsh and Dennis Koats; and sister-in-law, Ellen Brockway. A private graveside service for Fred will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Berlin, WI with Pastor Jamie Thompson officiating and a Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors to follow. Inurnment for Joyce Peterson will take place at the same time. Memorials in Fred’s name may be directed to Generations Home Care and Hospice, 1028 South Main St. C, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.