Peterson, Lynn "Pete" Fredrick

MADISON—Lynn “Pete” Fredrick Peterson, 81, of Madison, Wis. passed away Oct. 9, 2021.

Pete was born Jan. 19, 1940, in Madison, Wis., the son of Cedric Earl Peterson and Winnifred (Clausier) Peterson. The family moved to Muscatine, Iowa, where he graduated Muscatine High School in 1959. He married Katherine Rechenberger, of Muscatine. They had four children and divorced. He married DeArley Green and they divorced.

Pete worked at Thatcher Plastics in Muscatine as a journeyman machinist for 38 years until the plant closed. He moved to Wisconsin and worked at Ball Corporation until his retirement in 2005.

Pete had been active in Civil Air Patrol and Muscatine Airplane Club. He was a lifelong Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, HO gauge trains and woodworking. Hunting, fishing, gardening and golf were favorite pastimes. He was an avid storyteller and had the gift of gab. He enjoyed Westerns, WW2 movies and mid-century country music.