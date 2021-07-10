Peterson, Marie L. (Brice)

Marie was born Sept. 8, 1949, in Santa Clara, Calif., the daughter of Frederick Brice and Rosalie (Vitale) Brice. Her family moved to Cobb, Wis., where Marie graduated from Iowa-Grant High School in 1969. Marie was incredibly talented and loved fashion and sewing; she dreamed of being a fashion designer. After graduating, she moved to Columbia, Mo., where she started her family and became a mother of two. In 1982 Marie moved back to Wisconsin to raise her children in DeForest. In 2001 Marie moved to Baraboo, Wis., where she was head seamstress at Ho-Chunk Casino. Later, Marie moved to Reedsburg, Wis., with her companion and retired from Servo in 2017. Marie enjoyed spending summer weekends up north fishing in Lady Smith, Wis., and yearly trips to Las Vegas and traveling. In her down time, she loved spending time at Ho-Chunk with her loved ones. In November 2020 she moved to New Braunfels, Texas, to spend the rest of her living days with her children and grandchildren, where she immensely enjoyed the Safari in San Antonio, Texas.