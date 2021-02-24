Peterson, Palmer

NECEDAH - Palmer Peterson, 89, of Necedah, Wis., passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wis. Palmer was born March 2, 1931, to Thomas and Rose (Lesczynski) Peterson, in Necedah.

At age 19, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was trained as a rifleman and deployed to serve in the Korean War Conflict from January 1952 to October 1953. Once home he married his best friend, Mary Ann Frank. Palmer built a home for them in rural Necedah. He started by cutting down the trees that would become the wood to build their home. Palmer was a self-learner, becoming skilled at many trades. He worked his whole life in road construction. He was a bulldozer operator and a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 Union for 60 years.

Palmer was a faithful associate of St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah his whole life. He was very active with the VFW in New Miner, becoming a national lifetime member. In 2013, he was selected to go to Washington, D.C., with the Honor Flight Program. It was a trip of a lifetime that he was able to enjoy with his son.