Petras, Francis E. "Frank"

PRAIRIE DU SAC – Francis E. "Frank" Petras, age 86, passed away on Dec. 14, 2021. Frank was born to Alexander and Exina (Beauchamp) Petras in Kingsford, Mich., and attended elementary and secondary parochial schools in Detroit, Mich. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1951-1953 and the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956 and graduated from UW-Whitewater with degrees in business and education.

Frank had many jobs during his lifetime, including business teacher, territorial manager for AC Spark Plug Division of GM, owning and operating a rural farm in Gillett, Wis., corporate credit manager, director of marketing at Morning Glory Farms, developing Petras & Associates to promote Door County Cooler, and running for Wisconsin State Legislature. Basically, as Frank said, he went through life like a pinball in a giant pinball machine.

After retirement, Frank continued to enjoy outdoor activities such as boating, canoeing, Nordic skiing, snow showing and especially biking. Frank and his wife, Mardie, enjoyed many, many bike trips to Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Idaho and at least twice every bike trail in Wisconsin. Frank's last bike ride with Mardie was on Sept 21, 2021, on the Great Sauk Trail, 20 miles round trip.