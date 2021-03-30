Pettengell, Betty Jane

MINERAL POINT - Betty Jane Pettengell, age 91, formerly of Mineral Point, passed away quietly on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. Betty was born Betty Jane Golz on Sept. 3, 1929, in Milwaukee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Hildegard (Mueller) Golz; husband, Harold "Red" Pettengell; her two sons, Richard and Donald Colburn; and her brother, Vern Golz.

Betty is survived by her four daughters, Patricia Colburn, Green Valley, Ariz., Penny (Richard Smith) McGuire, Rockford, Ill., Mary Lynn (Dan Darrow) Pettengell, Mineral Point, and Terrie (Thomas) Disch, Brodhead; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brother, Wayne (Lori) Golz.

Betty was an avid golfer and bowler, and participated in leagues for many years. She loved to travel; more recently she enjoyed her old westerns, reading her mysteries, doing her puzzles, and taking long drives.

Private family services will be held. The family would like to give special thanks to LauAnn Harmel and all the staff at Collinwood Memory Care for their kind and compassionate care of their mother.

