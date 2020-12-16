Petty, William Everett

FRIENDSHIP - William Everett Petty, age 85, of Friendship, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 16, 1935, in Reedsville, Ohio, son of the late Everett E. and Flossie M. (Dorst) Petty. William worked a number of occupations and retired as a large equipment mechanic and ending with dairy farming. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening and lawn care.

William is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice I. (St Clair) Petty; sister, Mary Ann Harris of Reedsville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Deb Petty of McCook, Neb.; son, David (Bonnie) Petty of Lexington, Tenn.; daughter, Elizabeth Petty of Eagan, Minn.; daughter, Lois (Chester) Hansen of Eagle River, Wis.; son, Everett (Marian) Petty of Sun Prairie, Wis.; daughter, Rachel (Roger) Bleskachek of Eau Claire, Wis.; nine grandchildren, to include Austin, who was more like a son; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, William was preceded in death by two infant sisters; an infant brother; his sisters, Rita Baker, Nina Boston, Dessie Walls, and Dorothy Sanders; his son, Daniel; his grandson, Brent; and granddaughter, Dawn Salyer.

Visitation will be held at the CRANDALL FUNERAL HOME, Mauston, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with a gravesite service immediately following at the Evergreen Cemetery.

