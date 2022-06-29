Jan. 31, 2003—June 25, 2022
BARABOO—Peyton Lee Munch, age 19 of Baraboo, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 as result of a car accident. Peyton, son of Rick Munch and Shannon Wayman was born January 31, 2003. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 2021.
Peyton was actively working toward his goal of becoming a Pediatric Nurse while attending college. He was a natural born protector; one of his recent proudest moments was becoming an uncle in 2017.
In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, football, disc golf, lacrosse and had a strong love/hate for golf. Peyton had a soft spot and loved to help those with special needs; he cherished spending time with his brothers, family and friends. His family will remember his beautiful smile and his contagious laugh and will miss his one-of-a-kind hugs!
Survivors include his mother, Shannon (Robert) Wayman; father, Rick (Heather) Munch; brothers: William (Hailey) Hart, Taylor (Kennedy) Hart, Bryce Munch; grandparents, Jim (Cathy) Wayman, Dani Munch; nephew, Parker Hart; niece Violette Hart; godson, Everett Munch; aunts and uncles: Heather (Luke) Pasterski, Nathan Wayman, Adam (Nicole) Wayman, Scott Munch, Shawn (Jody) Munch, Brian (Amy) Munch; numerous cousins who adored him and whom he adored; as well as many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ralph Munch and great-grandpa, James Schoebel.
Peyton loved with everything he had and was loved even more.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Baraboo High School with a Celebration of Life being held at school at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, UW Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)