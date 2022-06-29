Jan. 31, 2003—June 25, 2022

BARABOO—Peyton Lee Munch, age 19 of Baraboo, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 as result of a car accident. Peyton, son of Rick Munch and Shannon Wayman was born January 31, 2003. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 2021.

Peyton was actively working toward his goal of becoming a Pediatric Nurse while attending college. He was a natural born protector; one of his recent proudest moments was becoming an uncle in 2017.

In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, football, disc golf, lacrosse and had a strong love/hate for golf. Peyton had a soft spot and loved to help those with special needs; he cherished spending time with his brothers, family and friends. His family will remember his beautiful smile and his contagious laugh and will miss his one-of-a-kind hugs!

Survivors include his mother, Shannon (Robert) Wayman; father, Rick (Heather) Munch; brothers: William (Hailey) Hart, Taylor (Kennedy) Hart, Bryce Munch; grandparents, Jim (Cathy) Wayman, Dani Munch; nephew, Parker Hart; niece Violette Hart; godson, Everett Munch; aunts and uncles: Heather (Luke) Pasterski, Nathan Wayman, Adam (Nicole) Wayman, Scott Munch, Shawn (Jody) Munch, Brian (Amy) Munch; numerous cousins who adored him and whom he adored; as well as many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ralph Munch and great-grandpa, James Schoebel.

Peyton loved with everything he had and was loved even more.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Baraboo High School with a Celebration of Life being held at school at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, UW Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.