Phil Pausma

July 3, 1958—July 30, 2022

LAKE TOMAHAWK—On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Philip (Phil) L. Pausma of Lake Tomahawk entered eternal life at the age of 64 in Antigo.

Phil was born on July 3, 1958 in Waupun, the eldest of seven children to Dewey and Lois Greenfield Pausma. Phil was a graduate of Waupun High School. He spent the early years of his career as a farmer before becoming a correctional officer for the State of Wisconsin. He worked at numerous correctional facilities including Dodge, Oakhill, Portage, and finally McNaughton before retiring in 2013. He was a proud retiree to the Northwoods and lived his dream as an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping, hiking, bicycle riding, and motorcycle riding. Phil enjoyed the simple things in life and truly loved to strike up a conversation with anyone. Most days he could be found at the local YMCA working out, but especially conversing with others. He also derived true joy from being a frequent visitor to many Northern Wisconsin casinos.

Phil is survived by his three sons: Ted Pausma and Tony Pausma of Waupun, and Joey (Hannah) Pausma of Kewaskum; proud grandfather of three grandchildren: Mia, Luca and Miles; three brothers: Paul Pausma of Fond du Lac, Jeff (Melissa) Pausma and Mike (Desirae) Pausma of Fox Lake, WI; sister, Karen Pausma of Beaver Dam, WI; and his parents, Dewey and Lois Pausma of Waupun.

Phil was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Landaal; and brother, Jerry Pausma.

Memorial services for Philip Pausma will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Greg Schuringa officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 4-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation in Phil’s name to Wild Instincts (wildlife rehab facility) 4621 Apperson Drive, Rhinelander, WI 54501. http://www.wildinstinctsrehab.com.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.