Apr. 26, 1929—Apr. 28, 2022

LIME RIDGE—Philip C. Kinsman, age 93, of Lime Ridge, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 26, 1929 in Lime Ridge, the son of Glenn B. and OTillia (Milfred) Kinsman.

Phil was a graduate of Lime Ridge High School. On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Seep at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Germantown. Phil was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, served on the Parish Council, and also served on the board for Farm Credit for many years. Phil was truly a jack of all trades and wore many hats throughout his life. He farmed with his wife, father and son for many years as well as running a successful electrical and plumbing business on the side. He was a Master Plumber and Electrician, farmer and entrepreneur of many things, but the job he loved the most was being a husband, father to his 10 children and grandfather to the many grandchildren.

He loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing (anything outdoors), and was an avid reader of Louis L’Amour books. In his later years, Phil and Mary Lou would spend hours in his shop woodworking and creating keepsakes for the family. Not only was he a family man but was a friend to many, making a profound impact on those around him. He was truly blessed to spend 93 years with those that loved him. His contagious smile and witty sense of humor will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Clarence Jenkins; siblings: Evelyn Collins, Dorothy Beck, John Kinsman, and Marian Engerman, and in laws Phillip and William Seep, Francis Mueller, Mary and Almira Seep.

Phil is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Lou; children Linda Jenkins (friend, Brian Yanke) of Reedsburg, Jane (Bob) Bartel of Lodi, Bill (Debbie) Kinsman of LaValle, Dan “Bucky” (Monica) Kinsman of Reedsburg, Julie (Al) Johnson of Deforest, Jean (Pat) Patterson of Pewaukee, Richard (Sheryl) Kinsman of Reedsburg, Rita (Joe) Klinzing of Monona, Larry (Lisa) Kinsman of Verona, and Donna (Dan) Crary of Reedsburg; 28 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers in law; Ron Engeman, Lawrence Seep, John (Barbara) Seep, Joe (Bernice) Seep, Donald (Sue) Seep, and sisters in law Jean Kinsman, Bernadine Mueller and Rita Del Valle, along with other relatives and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Philip will be Celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lime Ridge with Reverend Sanctus Ibe the Celebrant. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials of remembrance may be made to Holy Angels (St. Boniface) Catholic Church, or the American Red Cross.The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.