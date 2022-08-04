Philip R. Gibbs

March 19, 1950—July 29, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Phil Gibbs, age 72, passed away peacefully with family by his side on July 29, 2022. He was born on March 19, 1950 in Portage, WI to Horace and Evelyn Gibbs.

He graduated from Portage High School in 1968 and shortly after met his wife, Kathy, with whom he would spend 50 wonderful years together. Phil got his BS degree from UW-Stevens Point and spent his career in manufacturing management.

For years he was an avid hunter and fisherman, but his true passion was spending time enjoying his family and sharing many laughs together. Phil was a character with a great sense of humor and an ability to chat with anyone. He has touched the hearts and lives of so many and will be dearly missed.

Phil is survived by his wife, Kathy, his daughters Becky (Dale) Nolden and Amy (Zahi) Atallah, and his grandchildren Austin and Hailey Nolden, and Philip Atallah. He is also survived by his brothers Gary Gibbs and Wayne (Kathy) Gibbs, as well as many nieces and nephews. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Evelyn Gibbs, and his nephew Michael Gibbs.

The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

The Gibbs family wishes to extend their gratitude for the wonderful care they received from UW Hospital and Clinics. Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.