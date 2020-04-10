Philip Tarpley, 96, of Rio

He graduated from Whitewater High School, and served in the 343rd Bomb Squadron, 98th Bomb Group, 15th Air Force (Army Air Corps). 2Lt Phil Tarpley was a B-24 (Heavy) nose navigator based in Lecce, Italy during WWII. He graduated with a degree in business education from Whitewater State Teachers College after the war. He received his Master’s degree from UW-Whitewater after also studying at UW-Madison. Phil married Doris Jeannette Grossmann Sept. 25, 1945, in Pardeeville, Wis. They lived in Rio most of their married life and celebrated almost 65 years of marriage before she died in August, 2010.

Phil was a business teacher at Rio High School for almost 20 years and then taught at Madison Area Technical College for 20 years. While teaching at Rio High he was a class advisor to many of those 20 high school classes. He and Dorie enjoyed going to their class reunions every year and keeping in touch with former students. Phil was also a school bus driver, baseball umpire, and basketball timekeeper to name a few of his many, many part-time jobs to support his family. Phil also went to all of his Whitewater HS reunions and most of his annual WWII 98th Bomb Group Veteran’s Association reunions in addition to traveling the US visiting his remaining WWII B-24 Liberator crew members. In 2009, Phil joined a small group of his 98th BG members on a trip to Romania; his Bomb Group had participated in the Ploesti Raid; one of the pivotal bombing raids of WWII on the major oil and petroleum suppliers to the German war machine.