BARABOO - Phillip Edward “Phil” Pointon, age 86 of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center with his loving family by his side. Phillip, son of Ralph and Dorothy (Dorow) Pointon was born Dec. 15, 1932, in Baraboo. He graduated from Baraboo High School, Class of 1951. On Oct. 16, 1954, he was united in marriage to Alonna Janssen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Phil and Alonna lived their entire life in Baraboo. Phil was employed in the family business, Pointon’s on the Square Shellane Propane which became Redigas. He was then plant manager for Petrolane Gas Co. May 1, 1976, Phil purchased Rehbein Federman Heating and Air Conditioning which became Pointon Heating and A/C. Phil proudly owned the business until his passing. In May 2004, he bought his and Alonna’s dream home away from home on Little St. Germain Lake. He was happiest when he had his kids, the grandkids and great-grandkids up north. In December 2012, Phil purchased 80 acres of hunting land just west of Wisconsin Dells which became known as Phil’s Acres. He would sit in his deer stand in the cabin reclined in his lazy boy. He had a good view of the woods through the patio door. He was a proud member of the Baraboo Volunteer Fire Department, serving as acting Chief for a time and retiring as Assistant Chief after 33 years, and was also a member of the Baraboo Ambulance Service. He was also a Mason, Shriner, Lion and member of the Elk’s. He was also a member in good standing of the world’s famous Koshawago Men’s Group.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Alonna of Baraboo; children, Randall (Kimberly) Pointon of Butte des Morts, Wis., Steven (Jeanne) Pointon, Angela (Randy) Ebright and Bradley (Gretchen) Pointon all of Baraboo; six grandchildren, Alyssa Pointon of Butte des Morts, Kyla (JT) Pfaff of Rock Springs, Brittany (Ian) Crammond, Tyler (Kristin) Pointon, Adair Ebright, Willem Pointon, all of Baraboo; seven great-grandchildren, Sophie, Bennett, Luke Crammond, Levi, Evie, Valerie Pointon, Blake Pfaff. He is further survived by his brother, Jerry (Sharon) Pointon; sisters, Kay Wehrle and Julie Thompson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Emanuel United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Redlin Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. as well as from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Baraboo Fire Department, K.A.M.O.-Baraboo River Chapter - Kids and Mentors Outdoors, the local Salvation Army or the Shriners.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Krszjzaniek and the staff at St. Clare Meadows for the compassionate heartfelt care that they gave him during his stay there.
