Jan. 11, 1947—Sept. 7, 2022

BARABOO—Phillip J. Copus, age 75, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Spring Green. Phillip, son of Phillip A. and Dorothy (Przybyliski) Copus was born Jan. 11, 1947 in Winona, MN. He attended St. Joseph School in Baraboo.

Phillip was a proud Vietnam Vet and received several decorations along with receiving three Purple Heart’s and was Honorably Discharged from the Army.

On May 13, 1983 he was united in marriage to Renda Sterling in Waukesha, she preceded him in death on March 10, 2022.

He loved to watch sports, the Packers, Brewers and Bucks were among his favorites.

He is survived by his sons: Randy (Carletta) Copus and Patrick Copus, all of Milwaukee; his grandchildren: Alyssa, Kayla, Corbin, Quentin, Alex, Anthony, Aaron and Alexis; nine great-grandchildren; as well as one brother; the mother of his children, Ada Rich; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Renda.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at the Walnut Hill Cemetery Columbarium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:00 noon.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home of Baraboo is assisting the family.