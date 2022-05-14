PORTAGE – Phillip J. Mattke, age 82, of Portage, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital on Monday, January 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. A Celebration of Phil’s Life will follow. Military graveside services will be provided by Portage Area Veteran’s Honor Guard.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)