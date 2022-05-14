PORTAGE – Phillip J. Mattke, age 82, of Portage, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital on Monday, January 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. A Celebration of Phil’s Life will follow. Military graveside services will be provided by Portage Area Veteran’s Honor Guard.