Aug. 29, 1939—Dec. 21, 2022

CAMP DOUGLAS—Phillip L. Murphy, age 83, of Camp Douglas, WI, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Phillip was the son of Thomas and Mildred (Grimshaw) Murphy and was born on August 29, 1939 in Clearfield Township, New Lisbon, WI.

He was united in marriage to Leilani Bobak on July 18, 1972 in Caledonia, MN. After their marriage they lived in the Camp Douglas area.

Phillip was a fixer upper, he enjoyed fixing old TVs and lawnmowers. He enjoyed going fishing, especially off the bridge on Cty H. Phillip loved to tell stories; he was a great storyteller.

Phillip is survived by his children: Elizabeth (Mark) Berestoff of Kenai, AK, Sharmaine (Jeff) Peterson of Camp Douglas; stepson, Robert Bobak of Monroe, WI; sister-in-law, Kelly Swanson of Camp Douglas; a sister, Mabel Morrow of Mauston, WI; brother-in-law, Donald Swanson of Camp Douglas; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Leilani, a son, Phillip A. Murphy, a brother, Tom Murphy and a nephew, Charles Swanson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.