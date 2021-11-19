Phillips, Katherine M.

PORTAGE - Katherine M. Phillips, age 57, of Portage, Wis., died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Kathy was born on Feb. 18, 1964, to Jean Petersen and Geno Phillips.

Kathy's family was number one to her; she was always ready for family to visit, the fire pit was ready and she always had chocolate in the house, which is one of the grandchildren's fondest memories. Kathy loved to fish and enjoyed her Pepsi.

Kathy is survived by her children, Becca Phillips and boyfriend, Mike, and Jimmy (Daniel) Wise; grandchildren, Caiden and Eli Howell; Kathy's ex-husband and friend, Jim Kitchen; Kathy's boyfriend, Mike Reynolds; her parents, Jean Petersen and Geno Phillips; four brothers, Rick, Keith, Nate (Cindy) and Philip; and three sisters, Pam (Tim), Connie and Sheila. She is also survived by nine nieces, eight nephews, 12 great-nieces, 20 great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Pete Petersen.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the VFW in Madison, 53704 County Highway C V #6169 Madison, WI 53704.

The Kratz Funeral Home in Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.