Phyllis A. (Michels) Frederick, 95, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Phyllis was a Beaver Dam resident since 1947 and was a 1952 graduate of UW-Oshkosh. She spent her career in teaching and for over 40 years has been retired from the Beaver Dam School District. She was married to Richard Frederick on August 2, 1952.
Phyllis spent her retirement years traveling and seeing the world. She had visited all the continents with the exceptions of the Arctic and Antarctic areas. She was involved with a number of organizations and was a charter member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society devoted to education principles, methods, and various activities. Phyllis was also a donor for the Beaver Dam High School Scholarship.
Phyllis is survived by her niece, Diane Chase; great nieces and nephews: Kathy DeValk, Susan Venus, Leslie Chase, and Jeff Chase; as well as numerous great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Winnie Michels; her husband Richard in 1985; and a brother in infancy, Wallace.
A visitation will take place at St. Katharine Drexel Parish – Mission Hall in Beaver Dam on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Michael Erwin will officiate. Interment will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Newburg, WI.
Phyllis’s family would like to thank the staff of Hillside Manor and Hospice in Beaver Dam for all their care and support.
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)